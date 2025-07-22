  • home icon
  • Bronson Reed breaks character to pen emotional tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Bronson Reed breaks character to pen emotional tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 22, 2025 21:05 GMT
Reed reacted to Osbourne
Reed reacted to Osbourne's passing today. [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE star Bronson Reed shared a heartfelt tribute to Ozzy Osbourne today on social media. The legendary rock star passed away today at 76 years old, just a couple of weeks after Black Sabbath had its final show.

Reed took to Instagram today to share a tribute to Osbourne and noted that he was a lifelong fan of his music. The RAW star shared several images of Ozzy Osbourne as well, and you can check them out in the Instagram post below.

"OZZY FOREVER. As a lifelong fan, thank you," he wrote.
The former NXT North American Champion also reacted to Triple H's heartfelt message about Ozzy Osbourne, and you can check out his comment in the image below.

Reed reacted to Triple H&#039;s tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on social media. [Image credit: Triple H on Instagram]
Reed reacted to Triple H's tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on social media. [Image credit: Triple H on Instagram]

Reed is currently aligned with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed on WWE RAW. Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the PLE last month but recently suffered an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Wrestling veteran claims Bronson Reed should have won at WWE Money in the Bank

Vince Russo recently claimed that the company made a mistake by having Seth Rollins win the Money in the Bank contract.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned WWE's decision to have Rollins win the Money in the Bank contract last month and suggested that either Bronson Reed or Bron Breakker should have won instead. He also noted that he didn't understand why the company decided to have Rollins win the match.

"Seth Rollins, we’ve been down this road a million times. How much better would it have been if either Breakker or Bronson were in it and won it. I don’t know how they are missing things that just slap you across the face." [18:47 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Bronson Reed still has not won a title during his time on WWE's main roster. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the 36-year-old in the weeks ahead on RAW.

Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA.

Edited by Robert Lentini
