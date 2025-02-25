  • home icon
  Bronson Reed breaks character to send a very emotional message 

Bronson Reed breaks character to send a very emotional message 

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 25, 2025 01:07 GMT
The star has been emotional (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has been emotional (Credit: WWE.com)

Bronson Reed has sent a very emotional message ahead of WWE RAW. He broke his character to share it.

Reed is going into WrestleMania season with the unfortunate fact that he will be sitting it out this year due to the injury he suffered at WWE Survivor Series during the Bloodline WarGames match. Since then, he hasn't been seen much as he's required surgery and time away to rehabilitate the injury. With this happening just before the RAW debut on Netflix and WrestleMania season, it was a big blow to him.

also-read-trending Trending

However, Bronson Reed decided to focus on what was the most important thing to him today, and that was being a father to his child. His child, Deja, celebrated her first birthday today, and he wished Deja a happy birthday and wrote that the most important thing for him was being his father. He sent the very emotional message just before RAW, in a picture where he's holding his child in his lap in what is clearly a very tender moment.

"The most important thing I will ever do is be your father. Deja, happy 1st birthday, love dada. #dejasdad."

The picture also shows the cast on his leg, and it seems that he's still recovering from what was a frightening injury. The coming months will see Bronson Reed's return to WWE.

Edited by Neda Ali
