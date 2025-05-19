Bronson Reed has changed his look before WWE return after injury

Bronson Reed, known for destroying every opponent he's focused on in WWE, has now changed his look. The star, who has been out with injury for quite some time, has shared a picture of himself sporting a new look.
Reed has been out of action since Survivor Series WarGames last year. Working with the New Bloodline there, he was part of one of the riskiest moves of the night, where he jumped from the top of the cage through a table. Unfortunately for him, he suffered injuries to his foot, and this left him unable to compete. For the last six months, he has been recovering and now, he may be getting closer to a return to the ring.
The star has been active on social media, sharing his opinions on various things going on in WWE. He has also promised to rain down destruction when he's finally back in the company. The star shared a picture of himself on social media and showed that he has changed up his look.
Usually, while his beard is quite small and close to his face, now that he's been off WWE TV and injured, Bronson Reed has actually allowed it to grow out much further.
A picture of it can be seen below.
For the moment, fans are still waiting to see when Bronson Reed will return to RAW. It seems that it may happen at any time.