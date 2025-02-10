Bronson Reed claims he is "still working" amid WWE absence

WWE's creative team laid the foundation for Bronson Reed's direction when he unwisely jumped off the top of the WarGames cage at Survivor Series late last year. His actions may have got him sidelined this WrestleMania season, but The Auszilla claims he is still working for the fans.

On Instagram, the former NXT North American Champion pointed to the posters he signed, which will be available to the WWE Universe through the company's shop or live events:

Bronson Reed's direct message to fans amid injury absence [Image via Instagram]

The Australian wrestler joined Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline in November on the road to Survivor Series. Although his issues were predominantly with Seth Rollins, the 330-pound wrestler also seemingly ignited a rivalry with Roman Reigns. When he attempted a Tsunami off the top of the cage during the WarGames Match, CM Punk made the save, pulling Reigns out of harm's way.

The Aussie has since claimed that if given the opportunity, he can take out CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and even Roman Reigns. Upon his WWE return, Reed could go after any of them.

Will Bronson Reed have the momentum he previously had upon his WWE return?

In August 2024, Bronson Reed hit a sneak attack on Seth Rollins. This got Rollins injured and The Auszilla wreaked havoc on WWE RAW. After attacking The Architect, he noted:

"I have been telling the whole world that I am one of the best in this business week after week and it’s been falling on deaf ears. Tonight, I did what I had to do. I crushed one of WWE’s golden boys. I hit Tsunami after Tsunami after Tsunami on [Seth] Rollins to show you all that I am not here to play around. The killer is unleashed and Bronson Reed is at the very top of this business," he noted after attacking Rollins.

He then turned his attention to The Monster Among All Monsters, Braun Strowman. But then Strowman defeated him in a Last Man Standing Match when Rollins returned and delivered a receipt. The Architect and The Auszilla subsequently traded wins each before the latter got sidelined.

CM Punk has also been someone the injured star has taken issue with. However, The Best in the World has shrugged off the possibility of the behemoth coming after him.

Do you see Bronson Reed reigniting a rivalry with Seth Rollins upon return, or maybe going after CM Punk? Hit the Discuss button and let us know.

