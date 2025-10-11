Bronson Reed confirms his new name following WWE Crown Jewel victory

WWE Crown Jewel in Perth is in the books, and Bronson Reed solidified himself as a major name in the industry. After the show, Reed confirmed the new name he gave himself when he got a win over Roman Reigns.In August 2025, Bronson Reed and Roman Reigns met for the first time in a one-on-one match in France. The two tore the house down, and The Original Tribal Chief scored a massive win over The Colossal. After the match, The Vision's Bron Breakker attacked Reigns, and with the help of Reed, the duo took out the former Universal Champion.After a few weeks, Roman Reigns returned to the red brand and got himself in an Australian Street Fight against Bronson Reed. In the end, Reed picked up the win over Reigns when Jey Uso speared The Original Tribal Chief through a table in the corner.After the event, the 37-year-old star received praise from several notable names, including Triple H. Later, Reed reacted to The Game's tweet and gave himself a new name, 'Top Guy,' following his one-on-one pinfall win against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. The name is new and could be a further addition to his current name.BIG BRONSON REED @BRONSONISHERELINKTOP GUYIt'll be interesting to see what's next for Reed on the red brand.Bronson Reed becomes the second WWE star to score a singles win over Roman Reigns since 2024In 2024, Roman Reigns' legendary reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came to an end after 1316 days at the hands of Cody Rhodes. The Original Tribal Chief took his first pinfall loss in a one-on-one match in nearly five years, which changed The American Nightmare's trajectory.Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa have also scored pinfall wins over The Original Tribal Chief in the Stamford-based promotion. However, those wins came during tag team matches, but Uso and Sikoa reached new heights in the promotion following a win over Roman Reigns.Bronson Reed joins the list with Cody Rhodes as the second man to get a clean pinfall victory over The Original Tribal Chief in a one-on-one contest. While The Vision's Seth Rollins has also scored a win over his former Shield member, their match was a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The win over Reigns can take Reed to new heights in the company.