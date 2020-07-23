WWE NXT confirmed that Keith Lee has decided to relinquish his North American Championship and he will now only defend his NXT Championship. This announcement was followed by the news of weekly triple-threat matches on NXT which will ultimately lead to a ladder match the vacated title next month at NXT Takeover: XXX.

This week's triple-threat match in the said tournament featured, Roderick Strong, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed. To say that their match was intense would be an understatement. From heavy-hitting bodyslams to fast-past actions, this match had it all. On several occasions during the match, Strong and Gargano teamed up to make things even more difficult for Reed.

Towards the end of the match, Gargano and Strong were engaged in a one-on-one battle that constantly saw both Superstars exchange heavy-hitting blows. Reed was using this time to recover from the beatdown he had previously received.

Back inside the ring, Gargano hit his finisher and rolled up to pin strong. However, Reed came from behind and hit Strong with a disastrous splash from the top of the rope. He then used his opportunity to pin Strong and become the first qualifier for the huge championship match at the upcoming WWE NXT PPV.

Why did NXT Superstar Keith Lee relinquish his title?

WWE had previously confirmed that General Manager William Regal would make a huge announcement on NXT this week. The show kickstarted with a video of Keith Lee in which he announced that he has decided to relinquish his WWE NXT North American Championship.

After defeating Adam Cole on the second night of The Great American Bash, Keith Lee won the NXT Championship and became a double champion. However, the moment-maker felt that he should not hold back someone else's progress on the brand.

Here's what Lee had to say,

"I'll be relinquishing the North American Championship. It's not an easy decision, but it's an effort to make sure that other people get the same opportunities that I had and with the caveat that as many people as possible have an opportunity to win this Championship.

Advertisement

"I will defend the #NXTChampionship... but at this point in time, I will be RELINQUISHING the NXT #NorthAmericanTItle."



A BLOCKBUSTER announcement from @RealKeithLee to kick off #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/Dzrt8VKhZl — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2020

Immediately after this video, William Regal took over and confirmed a huge tournament to crown the next WWE NXT North American Championship. He revealed that starting this week, every episode of NXT will now feature a Triple Threat match to determine the contestants for a ladder match at NXT Takeover next month.

The first match of this tournament was won by