Bronson Reed has done "something wrong" to anger WWE officials and consequently end his push, veteran says (Exclusive)

Amongst the released talents WWE brought back, Bronson Reed initially seemed like one of the few who'd get a monster push. The 34-year-old suffered a crushing defeat on RAW this week, prompting Vince Russo to speculate about Reed's backstage status in WWE.

Reed was built as a top prospect during his two-year stint in the developmental brand, which saw him become the NXT North American Champion once. After his WWE release in August 2021, Bronson gained plaudits by going back to his "Jonah" moniker and having a highly-acclaimed run in NJPW.

Reed returned to WWE by making a surprise appearance on a RAW episode in December last year, and he's since also been involved in the US title picture.

The talented superstar, however, doesn't have much in the win-loss department, as he was booked to take the three-count against Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW.

Vince Russo couldn't understand why WWE wouldn't go all out with a talent like Bronson Reed and could only blame it on a behind-the-scenes problem. Russo explained:

"Yeah, bro, we talked about this last week. He did something wrong. I mean, there is no question about that. EC3 can tell you. All it takes is for one person at the back to say he's not ready or he's green. That's all it takes, bro. Then at that point, not only are the brakes put on, but now we're going backward." [33:50 - 34:20]

Vince Russo on Bronson Reed losing all his early momentum

It initially looked like WWE was serious about pushing Reed as he battled with Bobby Lashley and was presented as a destructive big guy who was also surprisingly agile for his size.

The WWE Universe could see why Bronson was highly rated in the business, and with the management's backing, he could have already become one of the top heels on RAW.

Vince Russo recalled how impactful Bronson Reed was when he made his WWE comeback and admitted the company had sadly undone all the good work.

"You can clearly see with Bronson Reed," Vince continued. "From the first time we saw him to where we are now, we've gone backward, bro. For whatever reason, they are making him eat sh**e, and I don't know why because I'm not there." [34:21 - 34:40]

What are your thoughts on Bronson Reed's second WWE run? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.