Bronson Reed drops a six-word tease ahead of WWE SmackDown

It is believed Bronson Reed will not be part of WWE WrestleMania this year and could be out for a whole year. Be that as it may, The Auszilla teased something big coming.

Bronson Reed had joined forces with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline to take down Roman Reigns and crew. The Tribal Chief and CM Punk became Reed's enemies and could likely be his targets upon return. The Australian got injured in November 2024 after he fell face-first onto a table, jumping from the top of the cage during the WarGames Match. He has since been giving updates about his recovery.

Taking to X/Twitter, The Auszilla shared a clip of his dominance before getting sidelined. He also had a question for the WWE Universe. He wondered who needs to get hit with the Tsunami this WrestleMania season:

"Who deserves this most right now? #TSUNAMI," wrote Bronson on X.

The 330-pound wrestler was on a roll before the untimely injury occurred. Despite the minor setback, he put the WWE locker room on notice.

Bronson Reed claims he could beat the "frail, old body" of former WWE Champion CM Punk

WWE RAW moved to Netflix in January, and CM Punk headlined the first episode with Seth Rollins. Bronson Reed has an issue with both men.

While The Visionary was his primary target for the better part of 2024, it was The Best in the World who assisted Roman Reigns in the WarGames Match. CM Punk saved Reigns from falling victim to a Tsunami off the top of the cage. In an interview with Netflix, The Auszilla had some strong words directed at all of these high-profile names that he despises:

"I can beat CM Punk, given the match. If I hit him with the Tsunami [Reed’s finishing move], his frail, old body will not last. So, CM Punk's at the top of the list, but I've also got unfinished business with Seth Rollins, and the undisputed Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns," he said.

The Australian underwent surgery to repair a broken ankle. It was reported that the talus bone in his ankle was completely broken in half.

