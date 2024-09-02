Bronson Reed should go for a Tsunami on Samantha Irvin for one huge reason, says WWE legend

Bronson Reed has generated a big buzz around the wrestling world with the chaos he has been creating every single week on WWE RAW. The 36-year-old's assault started with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and R-Truth, who have been absent from WWE TV since the attack.

Reed delivered a tsunami to Braun Strowman on the hood of a car last week, shocking millions of fans around the world. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, in a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, has expressed an idea that would leave the world stunned.

Ray stated that he wanted Bronson Reed to drag Samantha Irvin into the ring and head up to the top rope. This could lead to the entire roster coming out to save the ring announcer, leaving a terrifying idea of what Reed was capable of in the minds of the WWE Universe.

"Could you imagine Bronson Reed in a match with somebody and Bronson Reed wins the match and Samantha Irvin says, 'And the winner of the match,' and she says the wrong person by mistake and Bronson Reed goes out there and grabs her by the wrist and she faints and he picks her up. And rolls her in the ring and she's in position right there and he starts to climb up."

He continued:

"Could you imagine everybody coming out of the locker room and everything and trying to stop him? Could you imagine the anticipation and the boil in the arena just with the implication that Bronson was going to splash Samantha Irvin?" said the Hall of Famer [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

While an idea like this would clearly be crazy to watch on TV, fans are hoping Triple H would never do something like that.

Bronson Reed's feud with Braun Strowman isn't finished

Even after delivering the tsunami on the hood of a car, Bronson Reed neglected any medical attention and walked away from the scene while Braun Strowman was being checked by the officials.

Reed's path of destruction has seemingly only started and there seems to be no end in sight, with no star able to stand up to the 330-pound monster so far.

It is clear that Reed is not done with the Monster of all Monsters. Once the latter returns, a match between both men is bound to make headlines around the world. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for Reed next.

