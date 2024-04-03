Bronson Reed, Nikki Cross and several other WWE names congratulate RAW star following major career move

WWE Superstars are aware that their career in the spotlight is brief, which means that they often decide to have backup plans.

While Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have recently released their autobiographies, Sarah Rowe, who is known as Valhalla of The Viking Raiders, recently released her own children's book. Rowe wrote the book under her real name and it's called "From the Farm to Our Table," which is a process she is very quite familiar with.

The former member of The Riott Squad took to Instagram to share the update, and several stars have since sent their congratulations, including Nikki Cross, Trish Stratus, Titus O'Neil, and even Jessika Carr.

Bayley, Otis, Liv Morgan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ronda Rousey, Beth Phoenix, Maxxine Dupri, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Omos, Chelsea Green, and Indi Hartwell have all liked the post as well.

Sarah Logan has a lot of support in WWE

Valhalla has made headlines in recent weeks because of her antlers and Michael Cole's obsession with them, but she has also been a major part of the push that Ivar has been given in recent weeks.

The Viking Raiders will not be a part of WWE WrestleMania XL

Valhalla's husband, Erik, hasn't wrestled since September, when he suffered a neck injury and was forced to undergo surgery. He has since been sidelined, and WWE has decided to push Ivar as a singles star in his absence.

Valhalla has been working alongside Ivar over the past six months but was missing from RAW this week. Interestingly, last week Ivar was pulled from his advertised match on the red brand because he wasn't clear to compete.

Ivar has since recovered from whatever injury he was struggling with last week and is now seen as one of the favorites heading into the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday Night SmackDown this week. Valhalla is expected to be by his side for the match.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you think Valhalla should be part of WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion