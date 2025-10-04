Bronson Reed pins legendary multi-time World Champion in a stunning finish on SmackDown

In a shocking finish on Friday Night SmackDown, &quot;Big&quot; Bronson Reed managed to pick up one of the biggest pinfall victories of his career as he pinned a legendary multi-time World Champion.This week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes came out for a promo, only to be interrupted by Paul Heyman and The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Perhaps anticipating this, Rhodes already had back-up in the form of the 14-time World Champion, Randy Orton. It set up a main event where The Vision took on Rhodes and Orton. This was after Paul Heyman attempted to drive a wedge between the current and former WWE Champions.In the main event, a distraction from Paul Heyman led to Seth Rollins coming in quickly, hitting a stomp, and then Bronson Reed hitting a tsunami on Randy Orton to pick up the victory.After the match, Seth Rollins tried his luck to get one over Cody Rhodes, but ended up eating a Cross Rhodes on the counter instead. It was another huge psychological victory for Rhodes despite his loss.The tsunami is undeniably one of the deadliest moves in modern wrestling. It was the same move that took Seth Rollins out last year, and as recently as Clash in Paris 2025, it took Roman Reigns out, which is why he is back.The reason Cody Rhodes is involved with The Vision now is because he is set to cross paths with Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Championship. It's the ultimate Champion vs Champion match, with Tiffany Stratton facing Stephanie Vaquer in the women's match.As of now, Rollins is 0-3 against Cody Rhodes, who clearly has his number from three years ago. The finish to SmackDown, despite Rhodes' loss, was a huge moment for him as it might just turn the tides in this feud.