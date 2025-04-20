Bronson Reed reacts to Jacob Fatu winning the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41

Bronson Reed has reacted to Jacob Fatu winning the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. He defeated LA Knight to win the title and ended his reign at 43 days.

The win means that Fatu has won his first singles championship in WWE, and he has yet to be pinned or submitted since debuting last year. The Samoan Werewolf is a former WWE Tag Team Champion. He won the title on the August 2 episode of SmackDown, but was forced to hand it over to Tonga Loa after orders from Solo Sikoa.

On X/Twitter, Reed congratulated Jacob Fatu with a one-word message. The two superstars had teamed up in last year's Men's WarGames Match, representing the new Bloodline in their losing effort against the OG Bloodline in a 5-on-5 traditional WarGames Match.

"Jacob," wrote Reed.

Check out Reed's post on X below:

Reed is currently sidelined with an injury he sustained during the WarGames Match. His return date hasn't been announced by WWE or by the superstar himself.

Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu has terrorized the SmackDown men's division in recent months. He has been in a feud with Knight and also Braun Strowman, whom he defeated in a Last Man Standing Match to become the #1 contender for the United States Championship.

