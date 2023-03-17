Bronson Reed has opened up about his run on the main roster so far. He shared that he got to do something unheard of by competing in the Elimination Chamber match despite being on RAW for only a few weeks.

The Colossal made a surprise return to the company during the December 19, 2022, episode of the red brand, where he helped The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a Ladder Match. He was released from his contract alongside numerous other talents in 2021 due to budget cuts.

He is currently undefeated on RAW, and he got to show off his in-ring skills alongside Seth Rollins and other stars during the 2023 Elimination Chamber match.

During a recent interview with The Inner Sanctum, Bronson Reed stated that being featured inside the steel structure gives him hope that WWE management sees something in him.

“It’s sort of unheard of to return and I was on Monday Night Raw for about a month and a half before I’m in the Elimination Chamber. So far, I am undefeated on Monday Night Raw. I was heavily featured in that Chamber match, so it does give me confidence that the higher-ups see something in me and all I do is make sure to keep working hard and I want to get that momentum rolling and after WrestleMania season, hopefully see some gold on my shoulder," said Reed.

Bronson Reed wants a match against Gunther in WWE

The Ring General is one of the most dominant superstars in WWE right now. He has held the coveted Intercontinental Championship for nearly a year and is yet to be pinned on the main roster.

Gunther is one of the people that Bronson Reed would love to share the ring with in WWE.

“I know that me vs Gunther is something that the whole wrestling world would love to see and we’ve actually done on a smaller basis on the independents... I’d love to do it on the big stage in WWE, but my main probably dream match is one that you mentioned and that’s against Brock Lesnar. So hopefully, that can happen," said Reed.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Following a major communication breakdown last week, @IAmEliasWWE hits a harsh tune when he has to battle the explosive @BRONSONISHERE Following a major communication breakdown last week, @IAmEliasWWE hits a harsh tune when he has to battle the explosive @BRONSONISHERE.#WWERaw https://t.co/rhYMR6Lmaw

Bronson Reed collided with Elias on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. He defeated the latter in two minutes to win the match.

Which other superstar would you like to see Bronson face in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

