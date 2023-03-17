Bronson Reed has commented on what he wants to accomplish on the main roster. He has his sights set on gold, premium live events, and potential dream opponents.

The former NXT North American Champion returned to WWE on the December 19, 2022, episode of RAW after being released on August 6, 2021. He was part of the NXT brand before his departure.

After he was let go, he competed in several promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Speaking to The Inner Sanctum in a recent interview, Bronson Reed stated that his ultimate goal is to become a champion in WWE, compete at major events like SummerSlam, Survivor Series and share the ring with top stars.

“Ultimately, I’m looking to become a champion. Whether that’s the United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion or maybe a WWE Champion, Universal Champion. They’re the big goals. I want to be apart of the events like Money in the Bank and SummerSlam and Survivor Series," said Reed.

He continued:

"So hopefully I am featured in them and have some of those dream matches I can tick off of my bucket list. I have a few people in my sights that I’d love to be able to step in the ring with. Whether it happens, I don’t know. But that is sort of what I’m looking forward to.”

Bronson Reed opens up about his decision to return to WWE

Triple H brought back numerous talents, including Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, and Karrion Kross, after Vince McMahon announced his retirement last year. Bronson Reed is among those names.

During the same interview with The Inner Sanctum, Bronson Reed explained why he chose to return to the company.

“It was definitely something I had to think about. I do have a great relationship with Hunter (Triple H) and I think the world of him and his vision and how he sees professional wrestling and what he’s doing with WWE. That definitely did persuade me to come back... I was on the precipice of being something really big with New Japan Pro Wrestling. But at the same time, I was also that in WWE before I stepped away and I didn’t get to do things like WrestleMania or SummerSlam," he said.

Bronson Reed has been portrayed as a dominant force on RAW since returning to the brand. It'll be interesting to see whether he accomplishes his goals in WWE.

