Bronson Reed's message confuses AEW fans; draws clarification from WWE Superstar

WWE's Bronson Reed recently confused a few AEW fans with his tweet. The 330 lbs super immediately took to Twitter to clarify who he was talking about in his post.

Reed has been heavily featured on the RAW brand in recent weeks. He was booked in a rivalry against The Viking Raider's Ivar that saw him come out on top. It looks like The Auszilla will be involved in more significant feuds in the coming months.

The WWE Superstar recently took to Twitter after UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland pummelled Dricus Du Plessis during UFC 296. This earned a great reaction from fans, including Bronson Reed, who was impressed by Strickland's actions.

Reed tweeted about the incident, but many wrestling fans thought he was talking about AEW star Swerve Strickland instead of Sean. The former champion quickly took to Twitter to clarify himself while calling AEW fans "marks."

Here's what he wrote:

"UFC YA MARKS."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Swerve Strickland worked for WWE for a few years and won the NXT North American Championship once during his tenure. However, he seemingly could not get over as part of the Hit Row faction.

He is currently competing in AEW, where he once won the AEW World Tag Team Title alongside Keith Lee. Strickland has the potential to become a massive star in the company if he continues to build his character and ensure he stays over with the fans.

AEW fans did not understand WWE Superstar Bronson Reed's message

Bronson Reed is one of the most vicious in-ring superstars in WWE. Many see him as a future world champion, and Triple H could give him the boost he needs to make it big.

Reed wrote the following about UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland's actions at UFC 296:

"Strickland got that dog in him. I respect it."

Expand Tweet

Many wrestling fans reacted to his tweet, with some thinking that he was talking about Swerve. Others pointed out that he could be better in AEW.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Check out some responses to Bronson's tweet

Bronson Reed could continue to gain momentum after defeating Ivar on RAW. It might give him a big boost for the future.

Do you want to see Bronson Reed as a top star in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.