  • Bronson Reed's new name officially confirmed by WWE

Bronson Reed's new name officially confirmed by WWE

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 25, 2025 20:03 GMT
Bronson Reed has a new name (image via WWE)
Bronson Reed has a new name (image via WWE.com)

Bronson Reed will take on Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris on Sunday night, but ahead of the show, the two men went head-to-head on WWE RAW.

Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman interrupted Reigns as he was soaking in the love from the crowd in Birmingham. Reed claimed that he was Samoan, which garnered an interesting response from Roman, who wasn't aware of his heritage.

Many fans noticed that Reed was wearing a shirt calling himself "The Tribal Thief." While Paul Heyman gave Bronson the name weeks ago, it seems WWE has made it official now that he has some merchandise with the name on it.

also-read-trending Trending
Bronson Reed has been taunting Roman Reigns for several weeks; he has attacked The Original Tribal Chief numerous times and even stolen his shoes. He now refers to himself as The Tribal Thief as part of their story since he wears the shoes around his neck, calling it the "Shoe-la-fala."

Bronson Reed has a lot to lose at WWE Clash in Paris

Reed has been riding a wave of momentum over the past few months and has been the subject of the biggest push of his career, but it could come to a screeching halt at Clash in Paris if he isn't able to back it up.

Reigns and Reed are set to go one-on-one, and it's where Roman could finally get his revenge. Bronson has been able to get the upper hand several times because of the help from Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. He has also been using the emotional attachment that The OTC appears to have to Paul Heyman.

Heyman has moved on and has new clients now, but Reigns still wants that revenge, and the fact that Bronson is pushed by this means that The Aus-zilla has a shot at defeating him, but it could be a massive test.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

