Bronson Reed's new name officially confirmed by WWE

Bronson Reed will take on Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris on Sunday night, but ahead of the show, the two men went head-to-head on WWE RAW.Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman interrupted Reigns as he was soaking in the love from the crowd in Birmingham. Reed claimed that he was Samoan, which garnered an interesting response from Roman, who wasn't aware of his heritage.Many fans noticed that Reed was wearing a shirt calling himself &quot;The Tribal Thief.&quot; While Paul Heyman gave Bronson the name weeks ago, it seems WWE has made it official now that he has some merchandise with the name on it.Bronson Reed has been taunting Roman Reigns for several weeks; he has attacked The Original Tribal Chief numerous times and even stolen his shoes. He now refers to himself as The Tribal Thief as part of their story since he wears the shoes around his neck, calling it the &quot;Shoe-la-fala.&quot;Bronson Reed has a lot to lose at WWE Clash in ParisReed has been riding a wave of momentum over the past few months and has been the subject of the biggest push of his career, but it could come to a screeching halt at Clash in Paris if he isn't able to back it up.Reigns and Reed are set to go one-on-one, and it's where Roman could finally get his revenge. Bronson has been able to get the upper hand several times because of the help from Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. He has also been using the emotional attachment that The OTC appears to have to Paul Heyman.Heyman has moved on and has new clients now, but Reigns still wants that revenge, and the fact that Bronson is pushed by this means that The Aus-zilla has a shot at defeating him, but it could be a massive test.