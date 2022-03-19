Bronson Reed recalls a time when he soiled his gear

Former WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has recalled a time when he soiled his gear during a match.

Reed was signed by WWE in 2019 and plied his trade in NXT. During his two-year run on the developmental brand, Bronson managed to win the NXT North-American Championship by defeating Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match. He also became the first Australian to hold the championship.

However, the 33-year-old wasn't always on top of the mountain in NXT. Reed recently appeared on Callihan Uncensored and revealed that he pooped in his gear after Duke Hudson stomped on him during an NXT live event:

“I was wrestling fellow Australian Duke Hudson. We’re close friends, we trained with each other, we go back since we were 18. He just decided to f*** with me and during the heat, he double-stomped me. He’s a 295-pound man at the time who double-stomps me in the stomach. I don’t know what I had eaten for lunch, but as soon as he double-stomped me, it just shot out into my gear."

Reed went on to describe feeling panicked during the incident, not wanting to be known as the "poop guy":

"I remember feeling it … and I remember saying to him, ‘We got to go home, we got to go home.’ In my head, if just a little bit of the poop started trailing down my leg, everyone has phones, everyone’s going to take photos and I’d be the poop guy,” Bronson Reed said. (H/T: Fightful)

Bronson Reed expected main roster call-up before WWE release

Reed was let go by WWE in August 2021 due to budget cuts. He was shocked to hear the news of his release as he was expecting a main roster call-up at the time.

Speaking to Sami Callihan of Callihan Uncensored, Reed revealed that he enjoys much more freedom in IMPACT Wrestling and is glad that he was released from Vince McMahon's promotion:

"It just seemed like it came out of left field, and I was actually waiting for a call to be moved to RAW or Smackdown and then I got released... so, very shocking to me. But as you said, it was like a weight was lifted off my own shoulders. I sort of feel like the shackles are off for a lack of a better term. I can do what I want to do and I’m very lucky to have companies like IMPACT Wrestling that have sort of nurtured that as well," Bronson said. (H/T: Fightful)

Do you think WWE could have used Bronson Reed better? Sound off below!

