Bronson Reed sends a cryptic message during The Rock's promo on WWE SmackDown; seemingly keeping a close eye on The Final Boss

Bronson Reed seems to be keeping a close eye on The Rock. During his promo on WWE SmackDown, he sent a cryptic message.

Reed has been out of action since the Men's WarGames Match. He suffered a gruesome foot injury after missing a Tsunami from the top of the WarGames cage. The Tsunami was meant for Roman Reigns, but CM Punk saved The OTC at the last second.

Reed sent a cryptic message on X during The Rock's promo, hinting that he was keeping a close eye on The Final Boss.

Check out Reed's post:

In 2024, Bronson Reed established himself as one of the top and most feared WWE Superstars on the roster.

The 36-year-old superstar feuded with top superstars, including Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins. He also associated himself with The Bloodline ahead of the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. The Aus-zilla was revealed as the fifth man for The Bloodline in their showdown against The OG Bloodline.

It remains to be seen whether Reed will continue associating with The Bloodline after returning to TV. The faction has undergone major changes in 2025, especially after Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat.

