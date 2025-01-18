Bronson Reed sends a message to Dominik Mysterio amid his WWE absence

Though he might be off WWE TV after suffering a serious injury at Survivor Series 2024, Bronson Reed has been actively interacting with fans through his social media. Reed recently sent a message for Dominik Mysterio on his X/Twitter account, mentioning how he was the only Mysterio he had any respect for.

Bronson Reed was on the cusp of stardom after joining forces with Solo Siko's Bloodline when the unfortunate injury struck him during the WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. The 36-year-old suffered a broken ankle after attempting a Tsunami from the top of the structure that went wrong at the last second.

While Reed is reportedly set to miss WrestleMania 41 too, he's been pretty active on social media, where he often engages with his fanbase. In one of his recent tweets, he teased after going after the WWE roster upon his return. When one of the users asked him to stay away from Rey Mysterio, Bronson Reed responded by writing that he respected only one Mysterio and that was Rey's son, Dominik Mysterio.

Trending

"I respect only one Mysterio and that's @DomMysterio35," tweeted Reed.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Expand Tweet

Dominik, too, was quick to take note of Bronson's tweet and responded in the comments. Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

Bronson Reed wants John Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble 2025 match in WWE

A few days back, after John Cena announced that he would participate in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, Reed expressed his desire to see the WWE legend win the over-the-top 30-men Battle Royal. However, Bronson Reed had an ulterior motive, writing that he was hoping to see The Cenation Leader win his 17th world title, following which he would finally return to the promotion to dethrone him.

"I hope John Cena wins the rumble and becomes a 17-time world champion. Then, by the time I'm healthy, he can become another victim to the wave of destruction, the TSUNAMI!" tweeted Reed.

Expand Tweet

It's safe to assume if Bronson Reed hadn't injured himself at Survivor Series, he could have entered the Royal Rumble match and had a dominant showing in the annual spectacle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback