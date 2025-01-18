Bronson Reed sends a message to Jimmy Uso after The Bloodline's interference during his match on WWE SmackDown

Bronson Reed sent a message aimed at Jimmy Uso during his match on WWE SmackDown. Jimmy was in singles action against Carmelo Hayes.

Jimmy and Hayes were quite recently involved in a backstage confrontation on SmackDown, setting up their match for the latest edition of SmackDown. The two pushed each other to the limit before The Bloodline interrupted, leading to a DQ victory for Jimmy.

On Twitter/X, Reed questioned Jimmy Uso's "Big Jim" nickname after he was decimated by Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.

"Oh, so it's BIG Jim, is it?" wrote Reed.

Check out Reed's tweet:

Reed is no stranger to the OG Bloodline members. He aligned with the new Bloodline leading up to the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. The Aus-zilla, unfortunately, suffered a gruesome injury during the WarGames Match, as he attempted a huge Tsunami from the top of the cage but was unsuccessful with his execution.

Meanwhile, Jimmy has been feuding with The Bloodline. On SmackDown, he was taken out by Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. The Samoan Werewolf also took out Hayes before Solo Sikoa made his big return.

The segment ended in chaos with Fatu delivering an intense promo before being ambushed by LA Knight. Fatu and Tama momentarily got the better of Knight before Braun Strowman came to The Megastar's aid.

