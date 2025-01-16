Bronson Reed shares an interesting message featuring Jacob Fatu while he remains sidelined with injury

Bronson Reed shared an interesting message on social media featuring Jacob Fatu. The two superstars teamed up in the Men's WarGames Match during the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Reed suffered an injury during the WarGames Match. He attempted a huge Tsunami on Roman Reigns from the top of the WarGames cage but was unsuccessful with his execution as The OTC was saved by CM Punk.

On X (fka Twitter), Reed shared an AI-generated image featuring Fatu and an interesting message, claiming he was doing "wild ish" stuff.

"AI is scary. People got my moms thinking I'm doing wild ish. Ps. I'm doing wild ish," wrote Reed.

Check out Reed's tweet:

Bill Apter believes Bronson Reed outshined Jacob Fatu in the new Bloodline

Bill Apter made a bold claim regarding Bronson Reed's alliance with the new Bloodline. He believes Reed outshined Jacob Fatu in the group.

Since debuting in WWE, Fatu has terrorized the roster and has single-handedly run roughshod. He also won his first championship on SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024, capturing the WWE Tag Team Title with Tama Tonga.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter stated:

"I think Bronson Reed is making Jacob Fatu #2 on that side now. I think Bronson Reed seems to be the leader of the more vicious part of that team, from what I saw the other night. I mean, Fatu was in there and all that, but you didn't notice him like you [would normally do]."

Reed's return is yet to be confirmed. He is expected to miss WrestleMania 41 due to his injury. Meanwhile, Fatu was in action on the latest edition of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Tama Tonga against Jimmy Uso and Cody Rhodes.

The Samoan Werewolf picked up the win for his side by pinning Jimmy, who was left all by himself, while Rhodes brawled with Kevin Owens.

