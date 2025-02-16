Bronson Reed shares one-word injury update ahead of WWE RAW

It has been almost three months since the WWE Universe last saw Bronson Reed after he suffered an ankle injury inside the WarGames structure back at Survivor Series. The former champion has since undergone surgery and is now looking at around another nine months before he will be able to wrestle for WWE again.

Reed has been active on social media throughout his time on the sidelines and shared an update earlier today from what appears to be the gym.

It's going to be a long road back for the former champion but there have already been teases that he could rehash his alliance with The Bloodline and work with Solo Sikoa or Jacob Fatu when he makes his return.

Reed was helping The New Bloodline when he was injured, and it seems that they owe him, even though they lost the match. Whether WWE decides to rehash this story when he returns remains to be seen.

Where will Bronson Reed make his WWE return?

Bronson Reed was initially on WWE RAW, but given the recent Transfer Window, it seems that he could make his return on either brand. If the plan is to allow him to work with The New Bloodline, then he could head to the blue brand.

Reed won't make his return until after WrestleMania season and the two brands could look very different by then. It will be interesting to see what decision WWE decides to make when he does make his return, but for now, it seems that he is focused on rebuilding his body back to the level he once was, which will be a lengthy rehabilitation process.

The fact that Reed is back in the gym is a massive step for him and will allow him to keep moving forward until he makes his return to WWE.

