Bronson Reed shares personal message amid injury hiatus

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed shared a rare personal message on social media today. The veteran is currently sidelined with an injury suffered during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024.

Reed posted an Instagram story today reflecting on the event that made him want to be a professional wrestler. The former North American Champion noted that he was in the crowd for a Wrestle Rampage event over two decades ago, and that night, he realized he wanted to work in the industry.

"I was in the crowd and was 15 years old. I remember that night sealed the deal for me becoming a pro wrestler," he wrote.

Reed reflects on the event that made him want to be a wrestler. [Image credit: Screenshot from Bronson Reed's Instagram story]

Reed broke his talus bone in half while attempting a Tsunami Splash on Roman Reigns off the top of the cage during last year's Men's WarGames match. The 36-year-old shared following the injury that he would be forced to miss WWE WrestleMania 41 this year.

Bronson Reed sends warning to several major WWE stars

Bronson Reed recently sent a warning to WWE stars CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

In an interview with Netflix, Reed mocked CM Punk's age and added that his body would not be able to handle a match against him. He also said that he had unfinished business with Seth Rollins and mentioned Roman Reigns as well.

"I can beat CM Punk, given the match. If I hit him with the Tsunami [Reed’s finishing move], his frail, old body will not last. So, CM Punk's at the top of the list, but I've also got unfinished business with Seth Rollins, and the undisputed Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns," Bronson Reed said.

Reed agreed to join Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline for last year's Men's WarGames match. CM Punk joined Roman Reigns' team in exchange for a favor from Paul Heyman, and the OG Bloodline emerged victorious in the match at WWE Survivor Series 2024.

