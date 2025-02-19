Bronson Reed shares a three-word message 10 weeks after surgery

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has shared a cryptic message on social media amid his injury hiatus. The Aussie has been away from any action since Survivor Series: WarGames.

The 36-year-old underwent an ankle surgery on December 11, 2024. Reed injured his foot while attempting a Tsunami off the top of the WarGames cage onto Roman Reigns lying on a table inside the squared circle. He has been absent from WWE programming ever since.

Bronson Reed recently took to his Instagram account to post concept art of the character Immortan Joe from the 2015 movie Mad Max: Fury Road. He wrote down a three-word message in the caption, referring to Immortan Joe's popular quote from the movie, "It is by my hand you will rise from the ashes of this world."

"By my hand," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed will miss WrestleMania

It was initially reported that Bronson Reed fractured his ankle during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. There was speculation about the former NXT North American Champion making a return to the squared circle within a short timeframe.

Addressing all the rumors, Reed posted an X/Twitter update last month to reveal the extent of his injury. The RAW Superstar further noted that he would miss the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41. He urged the fans to keep up with him on social media and understand the seriousness of his injury.

"Let's clear up some things. Dirt sheets report ankle fracture or injury. I, unfortunately, smashed my talus bone completely in half. I had it surgically repaired with screws and fragments taken out. Also had some bone marrow taken from my hip and put into my foot. Now, this means I won't be at Raw Netflix Premiere. Don't expect a rumble surprise, and the biggest loss is no mania. Please keep up with me on social media at this time. Understand I've had a serious injury, undergone serious surgery, and have serious implications from that. It's not merely a fracture!" he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Bronson Reed was in the middle of a dominant run before getting sidelined due to the devastating injury. It remains to be seen if the Aussie will make a similar impact when he finally returns to the squared circle.

