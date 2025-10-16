  • home icon
  Bronson Reed spotted with the "new leader of The Vision" following Seth Rollins ouster

Bronson Reed spotted with the "new leader of The Vision" following Seth Rollins ouster

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 16, 2025 09:08 GMT
Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman after betraying Seth Rollins on RAW (Image via WWE
Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman after betraying Seth Rollins on RAW (Image via WWE's Official YouTube)

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker shocked the world by attacking Seth Rollins on this week's episode of RAW. Since then fans have been making a lot of speculations regarding the group's future. Amidst all this chaos, Reed was recently spotted with Dominik Mysterio who the fans are speculating to be the new leader of the group.

Reed was in his home country of Australia for the last weekend due to Crown Jewel. He beat Roman Reigns in a brutal Australian Street Fight marking arguably the biggest win of his career. Seth Rollins also beat Cody Rhodes at the event to become the Men's Crown Jewel Champion.

During his visit to Australia, Bronson Reed went shopping with the Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio. The Culture Kings Australia store shared a video from their visit where both stars promoted the brand.

The video sparked a lot of curiousity among the fans with some speculating that Dom will become the new leader of the Vision following the events of RAW. A lot of such comments have been posted under the video on Instagram.

Check out the comments here:

The comments on the Instagram post (Image via Instagram)
The comments on the Instagram post (Image via Instagram)

Seth Rollins got kicked out of the Vision by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on RAW

Seth Rollins opened this week's RAW with the Vision. He gave all the members their flowers and even flaunted himself as the new Men's Crown Jewel Champion. During the segment, he also claimed that he doesn't need the Vision.

In the main event , CM Punk beat Jey Uso and LA Knight to become the number 1 contender for Seth's title. Following his win, the Vision best down Punk and Seth stood tall in the ring. However, Bron Breakker speared Rollins out of nowhere and shocked the world. Bronson Reed also followed him and hit Seth with a Tsunami as Heyman also aligned with them.

After being together for barely 6 months, the Vision kicked out the Visionary himself from the group. It will be interesting to see what's next for the group in coming weeks.

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

