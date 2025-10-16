Bronson Reed spotted with the "new leader of The Vision" following Seth Rollins ouster

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker shocked the world by attacking Seth Rollins on this week's episode of RAW. Since then fans have been making a lot of speculations regarding the group's future. Amidst all this chaos, Reed was recently spotted with Dominik Mysterio who the fans are speculating to be the new leader of the group.Reed was in his home country of Australia for the last weekend due to Crown Jewel. He beat Roman Reigns in a brutal Australian Street Fight marking arguably the biggest win of his career. Seth Rollins also beat Cody Rhodes at the event to become the Men's Crown Jewel Champion.During his visit to Australia, Bronson Reed went shopping with the Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio. The Culture Kings Australia store shared a video from their visit where both stars promoted the brand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video sparked a lot of curiousity among the fans with some speculating that Dom will become the new leader of the Vision following the events of RAW. A lot of such comments have been posted under the video on Instagram.Check out the comments here:The comments on the Instagram post (Image via Instagram)Seth Rollins got kicked out of the Vision by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on RAWSeth Rollins opened this week's RAW with the Vision. He gave all the members their flowers and even flaunted himself as the new Men's Crown Jewel Champion. During the segment, he also claimed that he doesn't need the Vision.In the main event , CM Punk beat Jey Uso and LA Knight to become the number 1 contender for Seth's title. Following his win, the Vision best down Punk and Seth stood tall in the ring. However, Bron Breakker speared Rollins out of nowhere and shocked the world. Bronson Reed also followed him and hit Seth with a Tsunami as Heyman also aligned with them. After being together for barely 6 months, the Vision kicked out the Visionary himself from the group. It will be interesting to see what's next for the group in coming weeks.