Bronson Reed threatens Roman Reigns with unique weapon ahead of Australian Street Fight

Roman Reigns is set to face Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel this weekend in Perth, Australia. Ahead of the match, Reed threatened to hit the Tribal Chief with an old cricket bat during their upcoming match.After returning last week, Reigns came out on RAW this week to challenge Reed for another match at Crown Jewel which was immediately accepted by him as an Australian Street Fight. Ahead of his match, Reed sat down for an interview with The West Sport where he showed interest in hitting Reigns with a cricket bat in their next match. &quot;Well I think, you know, Roman Reigns, you know he's got another thing coming. Maybe I'll hit him for six with the old cricket bat. The Australian Street Fight. You know, I think the difference is we do it a little bit harder down here. Even with our sports, we don't wear protective gear or anything like that. So Roman has to be ready to, you know take it up that next notch compared to a normal street fight. &quot; said Reed. It will be interesting to see the carnage that will take place when these two monsters face each other once again at Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns said Jimmy Uso needs to shut up following WWE RAWRoman Reigns recently made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show where he talked about his ongoing issues with Jimmy and Jey Uso. During his appearance he said that he wished the Usos would listen to him and that Jimmy Uso would shut up and take his advice.&quot;I wish he would listen to me a lot better. I wish his brother would just shut up and listen to me as well. It would make life a lot easier, because at the end of the day, I got the proof of concept. I'm the one who's mapped this thing out. I'm the one who understands how to get back to the new land. I'm the only one that can cross the ocean and come back. So I'm the only one that understands how to navigate these waters. And I just wish they would listen to me,&quot; he said. [H/T: Wrestle Purists]It will be interesting to see what's next for this story involving Roman Reigns and the Usos on RAW.