Bronson Reed threatens Roman Reigns with unique weapon ahead of Australian Street Fight

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 09, 2025 09:37 GMT
Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed clashing on RAW (Images via WWE
Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed clashing on RAW (Images via WWE's Official YouTube)

Roman Reigns is set to face Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel this weekend in Perth, Australia. Ahead of the match, Reed threatened to hit the Tribal Chief with an old cricket bat during their upcoming match.

Ad

After returning last week, Reigns came out on RAW this week to challenge Reed for another match at Crown Jewel which was immediately accepted by him as an Australian Street Fight. Ahead of his match, Reed sat down for an interview with The West Sport where he showed interest in hitting Reigns with a cricket bat in their next match.

"Well I think, you know, Roman Reigns, you know he's got another thing coming. Maybe I'll hit him for six with the old cricket bat. The Australian Street Fight. You know, I think the difference is we do it a little bit harder down here. Even with our sports, we don't wear protective gear or anything like that. So Roman has to be ready to, you know take it up that next notch compared to a normal street fight. " said Reed.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

It will be interesting to see the carnage that will take place when these two monsters face each other once again at Crown Jewel.

Roman Reigns said Jimmy Uso needs to shut up following WWE RAW

Roman Reigns recently made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show where he talked about his ongoing issues with Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Ad

During his appearance he said that he wished the Usos would listen to him and that Jimmy Uso would shut up and take his advice.

"I wish he would listen to me a lot better. I wish his brother would just shut up and listen to me as well. It would make life a lot easier, because at the end of the day, I got the proof of concept. I'm the one who's mapped this thing out. I'm the one who understands how to get back to the new land. I'm the only one that can cross the ocean and come back. So I'm the only one that understands how to navigate these waters. And I just wish they would listen to me," he said. [H/T: Wrestle Purists]

It will be interesting to see what's next for this story involving Roman Reigns and the Usos on RAW.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications