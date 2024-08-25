Bronson Reed threatens WWE official ahead of RAW

Bronson Reed threatened a WWE official ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW. This Monday's show will be the final episode of the red brand before WWE Bash in Berlin next weekend.

The 36-year-old brutally attacked Seth Rollins earlier this month and hit The Visionary with several Tsunami Splashes. Rollins was written off WWE television due to the attack. Reed defeated The Miz last Monday night and then unleashed another attack on R-Truth after the bell.

The big man celebrated his birthday today, and WWE official Road Dogg sent him a message. The veteran noted that Reed hurt R-Truth and hoped his flight was delayed.

"NO……. He hurt @RonKillings! I hope he has flight delays Happy “Girthday” (See what I did there) (safe travels!)," he wrote.

Reed reacted to Road Dogg's message and warned him that he would be on the receiving end of a Tsunami Splash if his flight was delayed ahead of tomorrow night's show.

"If I get delayed. Dogg getting a TSUNAMI!" wrote Reed.

WWE veteran claims Bronson Reed's attacks on RAW are too unrealistic

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently discussed Bronson Reed and claimed his attacks were too unrealistic on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3, Russo commented on Reed's attacks on the red brand. He noted that the casual fan was probably wondering why security didn't just roll R-Truth out of the ring to avoid the Tsunami Splash.

"Chris, if they're watching Monday's show, Bronson Reed is so over now with everybody, a casual fan is saying, 'Why don't they just roll them out the ring?' Bro, I used to look at everything like a normal person is watching this show. Bro, they don't look at it that way anymore. At all! At all, bro! Because if they did, they would see that a lot of this stuff does not make sense to a casual fan." [8:00 – 8:32]

You can check out the video below:

Bronson Reed is a former NXT North American Champion but has never captured a title on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the veteran moving forward on RAW.

