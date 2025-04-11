Bronson Reed unveils major new nickname amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed disclosed a new nickname in a recent social media update. The former NXT North American Champion has been away from the squared circle since the Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

The 36-year-old suffered a devastating injury while attempting a Tsunami from the top of the WarGames cage onto Roman Reigns lying on a table inside the ring. CM Punk came to the OTC's rescue, and instead Reed crashed through the table. He broke his ankle and underwent surgery, and has yet to make an appearance since.

The Aussie took to his Instagram story earlier today to unveil a new nickname for himself. He reshared a fan post that featured his action figure and referred to him as "AusZilla."

A fan gives Bronson a new nickname [Picture courtesy: Screenshot of Reed's Instagram Story]

Bronson Reed addressed major rumors and opened up about his unfortunate injury

Big Bronson Reed was in the middle of a dominant run before he got injured. Naturally, there were several speculations regarding the nature of the injury and the timeline for his potential return.

However, Bronson Reed put an end to all the rumors at the beginning of the year. In an X (fka Twitter) update, the 2024 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner noted he smashed his talus bone. He shared some details of the medical procedures he underwent and added that he would miss the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41.

"Let's clear up some things. Dirt sheets report ankle fracture or injury. I, unfortunately, smashed my talus bone completely in half. I had it surgically repaired with screws and fragments taken out. Also had some bone marrow taken from my hip and put into my foot. Now, this means I won't be at Raw Netflix Premiere. Don't expect a rumble surprise, and the biggest loss is no mania. Please keep up with me on social media at this time. Understand I've had a serious injury, undergone serious surgery, and have serious implications from that. It's not merely a fracture!" he wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Bronson Reed was a dominant heel on Monday Night RAW before joining forces with Solo Sikoa and his men for WarGames. It will be interesting to see what the wrestling promotion has in store for the Aussie upon his return to television programming.

