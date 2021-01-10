Bronson Reed wants to win the WWE NXT Championship

One of the biggest up and coming talents in the NXT, Bronson Reed, has shared his interest in possibly becoming WWE NXT Champion in 2021. Reed has been one of the many names tipped to make a run for the North American title this year, but it looks like the Colossal has his sights set even higher.

Reed recently took to Twitter to share his interest in making a run for the WWE NXT Championship.

I love all the support from my collosal crew, a lot of you wanna see me as the NXT North American Champion in 2021 ... let's aim higher my people!

No ceilings! @WWENXT #WWENXT #BRONSONREED #COLOSSAL pic.twitter.com/sRrC2FivGC — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) January 9, 2021

Bronson Reed thanked his fans for all their support before acknowledging that many of them want him to challenge for the NXT North American Championship. However, he would request his fans to aim a little higher, insinuating that he would like to make a WWE NXT Championship run.

Reed's size and in-ring ability have made him one of many top talents in the black and gold brand. It would come to no one's surprise if he were to make a run for either one of NXT's top championships.

Bronson Reed's wrestling career so far

Bronson Reed has had a decent run in NXT so far

Before joining WWE, Reed wrestled primarily in his home country of Australia. He worked with several promotions, including Explosive Pro Wrestling, International Wrestling Australia, and Melbourne City Wrestling. He wrestled under "Jonah Rock" and "J-Rock" and worked in Australia for 11 years of his pro-wrestling career.

Bronson Reed joined the WWE in 2019. He has had 22 televised matches in NXT so far and has won 11 of them. His debut match was a loss to Riddick Moss, but Reed has been on a roll for sometime now, winning his last four matches in a row.

He has been involved in some high-profile feuds, having blows with both the Undisputed Era and Karrion Kross. Reed is definitely one of the wrestlers to watch out for in the future. Perhaps 2021 will be his year.

Would you like to see him with the NXT Championship or the North American Championship? Let us know down below.