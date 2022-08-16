WWE legend reminisces on sharing the ring with the late Owen Hart

WWE legend The Brooklyn Brawler recently reminisced about the time he shared the squared circle with Owen Hart.

In his almost decade-long stint in WWE, Hart tasted championship gold on several occasions. The legend was a European Champion, multi-time tag team champion, and two-time Intercontinental Champion. He also won the King of the Ring tournament in 1994. In 1999, at the Over the Edge pay-per-view, during his entrance, Hart fell from the rafters onto the ring and, as a result, passed away.

To date, wrestlers and wrestling fans alike have missed the multi-time champion. Former WWE Superstar Brooklyn Brawler took to Twitter to pay homage to Hart and the moment he shared the ring with the legend.

"I love, respect and miss #OwenHart, sharing the ring was an honor, RIP @WWE History," Brooklyn Brawler tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Fans pay homage to Owen Hart

When Brawler tweeted about the WWE legend, fans took the opportunity to share their thoughts and feelings about Hart.

Many fans, just like Brooklyn Brawler, miss the wrestling legend.

Some fans remembered Hart's iconic Blue Blazer gimmick.

Former WWE Superstar Doink the Clown, also shared a memory of him and the late wrestling legend. Doink mentioned that he got close to Hart in the short time he was with the company.

Ray Apollo aka Doink The Clown @RealRayApollo @brawlerreal



When i met him he was building a house for his family.



RIP Owen @WWE Me and Owen was close and good friends when i was in the WWE during the short i was there.When i met him he was building a house for his family.RIP Owen @brawlerreal @WWE Me and Owen was close and good friends when i was in the WWE during the short i was there.When i met him he was building a house for his family.RIP Owen

Several fans also took note of the fact that Kevin Owens quoted the multi-time champion during his segment with Drew McIntyre on the latest episode of RAW.

In memory of the late legend, AEW recently held the Owen Hart Cup Tournament in collaboration with the Owen Hart Foundation. It featured several superstars from the promotion's men's and women's divisions and was won by Adam Cole and Britt Baker, respectively.

What is your favorite match featuring Hart? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha