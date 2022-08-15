"He made me a rich man" – WWE Legend respects Vince McMahon despite being made to lose matches (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Steve Lombardi (a.k.a. The Brooklyn Brawler) recently spoke about Vince McMahon's retirement from the company.

The former CEO has been embroiled in controversy ever since reports of him paying "hush money" to former female employees emerged. The 76-year-old stepped back from his role as CEO and Chairman of the company. A few weeks later, McMahon announced his full-time retirement from WWE on Twitter.

Speaking with Senior Editor Bill Apter in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brawler said that he respected McMahon and was proud to have worked for the man for over 30 years.

He detailed how the former WWE Chairman made him rich despite booking him to lose several matches and putting over new talent.

"I respect him [Vince McMahon]. He made me a rich man. He made me a well-off man. He always did me right. I always respected everything he did. People are beginning to understand today that the word 'jobber' is now labeled architect. Every person I wrestled, every person that [who] beat me, I would say 60 percent of them I could beat the hell out of in real life. So that's the way it works." [9:58 - 10:28]

You can watch the full video here:

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are Co-CEOs after Vince McMahon's retirement

In a recent company report, the WWE Board of Directors announced that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been appointed as Co-CEOs of the company following Vince McMahon's retirement.

Triple H was also reinstated as the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, replacing John Laurinaitis. The Game has since also taken control as the Head of Creative of the company.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Stephanie McMahon takes on new role as interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman as Vince McMahon temporarily steps down Stephanie McMahon takes on new role as interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman as Vince McMahon temporarily steps down https://t.co/LoyeWMYphI

Since assuming his new role, Triple H has brought back several talents released under the former CEO's regime. Superstars such as Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett Bordeaux, along with the Hit Row faction, have all made their return to the promotion.

It remains to be seen whether any other former stars will make their return to WWE.

What do you think of the new WWE regime? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha