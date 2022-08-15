WWE veteran names wrestling The Rock for the first time as his "finest moment" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Steve Lombardi (aka The Brooklyn Brawler) recently mentioned that breaking The Rock into the business was one of the biggest highlights of his career.

Brawler met the youngster when he was auditioning for a spot in the WWE. The two had their first match at a house show in Corpus Christi, TX, where Rocky ended up winning. The match was not televised, but it was The Rock's first match in front of a live audience.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor, Bill Apter, Lombardi mentioned that he had the privilege of working with the third-generation superstar in his first match for WWE.

Lombardi detailed that the NBC sitcom Young Rock captured the event in great detail on the eighth episode of its second season.

"My finest moment in WWE would have to be having The Rock's first match ever. Did you look at the Young Rock, Season Two, Episode Eight - Corpus Christi? I had Rock's first match of his whole career and he has a whole episode about it. Watch it,"said Lombardi. [From 1:16 - 1:42]

Brooklyn Brawler praised The Rock for his body of work

During the same interview, Lombardi mentioned that The Brahma Bull was a dedicated worker in the ring. He mentioned that the third-generation superstar took his advice seriously during their matchup.

"Later in his book, he wrote: 'I was blessed enough to have Steve Lombardi in my very first match. He didn't know that I went in the corner and wrote every word he said down on a napkin and I memorized it.' We went in the ring and he hit every high spot, every move, everything," Lombardi said. [From 3:27 - 4:30]

The wrestling veteran said that Rocky also got a contract from Vince McMahon because he was able to impress the boss in his first outing.

