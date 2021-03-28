Bruce Prichard on who the bigger 'hothead' was backstage between CM Punk and Randy Savage 

Bruce Prichard is back for a new episode of Something to Wrestle with on AdFreeShows.com. The veteran wrestling personality answered many interesting questions during an 'Ask Bruce Anything' edition of the podcast.

Bruce Pichard was asked who the bigger 'hothead' was between CM Punk and Randy Savage. WWE's Executive Director stated that he never encountered a 'hothead' CM Punk, making Randy Savage an easy choice between the two. It's a known fact that Macho Man tended to lose his calm backstage.

Bruce Prichard noted that the Macho Man's personality depended on who you were and how you interacted with him:

"See, I never got the hothead CM Punk. I never experienced that, so the nod would have to go to Randy Savage just based on that. But again, depending upon who you were and how you dealt with Randy. You've got varied degrees of it."

I would encourage him to vent to me first: Bruce Prichard

Bruce Prichard was good friends with Randy Savage and often encouraged the WWE Hall of Famer to vent to him before airing his grievances to Vince McMahon:

"I did because we were friends. I would encourage him to vent to me first before he vented to Vince."

Conrad Thompson then brought up Jim Ross's advice when dealing with Vince McMahon. Good Ol' JR always believed it was better to converse with Vince McMahon than to confront the WWE boss. Bruce Prichard agreed with the statement before moving on to a different topic on his podcast.

Randy Savage was a dynamic personality both in and out of the ring. The WWE legend had his fair share of backstage confrontations, but that didn't stop him from putting together an iconic career. Savage passed away in May 2011 due to a heart attack.

As for CM Punk, the former WWE Superstar is often in the news for his newsworthy social media activity. CM Punk was also no stranger to controversy. He infamously walked out of the WWE in 2014 and subsequently announced his in-ring retirement.

CM Punk has not stepped into the ring since his unceremonious WWE release, but fans continue to be hopeful of a stunning in-ring return.

