Bruce Prichard reveals real reason why WWE scrapped the idea to revamp popular stable

The current Executive Director of WWE, Bruce Prichard, recently addressed questions from the fans recently on an episode of Something to Wrestle. The fans were curious to know if WWE were really planning to bring back a revamped version of the popular Nation of Domination faction.

When MVP started recruiting Superstars for his stable on RAW, there were backstage rumours suggesting that WWE are planning to build this stable as a new version of Nation of Domination. However, those plans were scrapped, and Bruce Prichard revealed the reason why.

Talking about revamping the stable in today's date, Bruce Prichard said that he isn't sure if something like that could exist now. He said that it was a strong group, but WWE can't replicate the run of a 'damn cool group' once again. Here's what Prichard had to say,

"I don't know if something like that could exist now, I mean you never know, but it was a unique way to put Ron Simmons in a prominent spot and be able to protect Ron in the ring because Ron was injured at the time, and we wanted to protect him and keep him healthy as long as we possibly could. And I think it was a strong group.

"Don't know if you could do that today. I do know, you probably couldn't do that today, you're not the same form, but I thought it was a pretty damn cool group. You know, I thought it was a great avenue for Ron Simmons and The Rock." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The Hurt Business in WWE

Although the plans to build yet another Nation of Domination stable were scrapped, MVP still got his stable on RAW. After Bobby Lashley, he found a new ally in Shelton Benjamin and together, they are now a part of the 'Hurst Business'.

Brutal in all their aspects, this MVP-led stable looks hungry for better feuds and promising title challenges. MVP did a great job with Bobby Lashley and is using his voice backstage to push for other talented Superstars on the red brand.

He recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE and is now expected to lead the Hurt Business into engaging storylines to build more credit for his group. Fortunately for the Superstars involved in the stable, it now appears that they won't be spending most of their time on the sidelines.