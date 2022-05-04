"I’ve been there, I’m a third-generation" - WWE veteran says The Rock saw himself in current RAW star

Bruce Prichard has shared that The Rock was always interested in working with Randy Orton in WWE, as he saw himself in The Viper.

They're both third-generation wrestlers and were thrust into the spotlight at a young age. The two stars have had a very successful career in WWE, which includes multiple title reigns. The Great One and The Apex Predator have competed in two matches against each other. The first was a battle royal in 2003, and the second was a three-on-two handicap match at WrestleMania 20.

Speaking on the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the WWE executive stated that The Rock and Randy Orton understood each other as they had a similar story. He added that the People's Champion enjoyed working with a young Orton and saw himself in the latter.

“Rock was really happy to be working with a guy like Randy because it was youth and in that Rock was able to see where he was at that age,” Prichard said. “I think Rock had debuted at that point and Rock could look at Randy and go, man, 'I’ve been there, I’m a third generation.' So you had two third-generation guys in there in The Rock and Randy Orton so in Orton The Rock saw himself and understood the pressure that was put on him. And you got to live up to not only your father, but you’ve also got to live up to your grandfather and can you do it? Rock was willing to help him along the way." [H/T Wrestling INC.]

Randy Orton recently celebrated his 20th anniversary in WWE, having made his main roster debut in 2002.

Randy Orton and The Rock have had illustrious careers in WWE

'Cowboy' Bob Orton and Rocky Johnson were popular names during their days in the ring, but neither of them held the WWE Championship. Meanwhile, Randy Orton is a 14-time world champion, while The Great One is a 10-time world champion.

WWE @WWE years ago today on years ago today on #WWERaw @RandyOrton learned why you should never try to upstage @TheRock ... ESPECIALLY in his hometown of Miami! 1️⃣7️⃣ years ago today on #WWERaw, @RandyOrton learned why you should never try to upstage @TheRock ... ESPECIALLY in his hometown of Miami! https://t.co/Ry5Gyt8bE1

The two stars have also headlined WrestleMania multiple times and have both won a Royal Rumble match. The Viper is currently one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions with Riddle as part of RK-Bro. Meanwhile, The People's Champion last appeared in WWE in 2019.

What do you make of Bruce Prichard's comments on The Brahma Bull and The Viper? Let us know in the comments section below.

