Deceased wrestler's wife reveals plans for first-time ever WWE match with Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Back in the 80s, Vince McMahon built WWE as the biggest wrestling promotion in the world on the back of Hulk Hogan. He pushed The Immortal One as the biggest star the wrestling industry had ever seen. Hogan headlined WrestleMania after WrestleMania, bringing in crowds and having iconic matches with the legends like King Kong Bundy, Andre the Giant, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, Sgt. Slaughter, just to name a few.

Barbara Goodish spoke on the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast. She mentioned that her husband was planning for a big money match with The Hulkster in WWE. She detailed that as Brody was moving into the later years of his career, he wanted to do his swansong with Vince and Co. She claimed that fans also wanted to see the match at that time.

"He knew that he would end up probably going to WWE. He knew the match that everybody wanted to see was him and Hulk Hogan because Beauty and the Beast. He knew that at the end of his career, he was getting to that age, he was in his 40s, he knew that he couldn't do what he was doing because his body was starting to break down like they all do at that age. He knew that the last hurrah so to speak would be him and Hulk Hogan. He knew that was the money match. So he would've gone to Vince at the end of his career while he could still do what he needed to do." [27:37 - 28:21]

Bruiser Brody was inducted in WWE Hall of Fame in 2019

While Bruiser Brody never got a match with Hogan due to his untimely passing in 1988, he did get a place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Brody was inducted into the legacy wing of the Hall of Fame alongside several other legends of the business, including Wahoo McDaniel, S.D. Jones, and Luna Vachon among others.

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc New Look For The 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony (Video), Legacy Wing Inductees, Kofi Kingston Art wrestlinginc.com/news/2019/04/n… New Look For The 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony (Video), Legacy Wing Inductees, Kofi Kingston Art wrestlinginc.com/news/2019/04/n… https://t.co/8EqCOx1Er3

