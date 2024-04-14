"Brushing with Greatness"- 34 year-old WWE Superstar shares behind the scenes photo at WrestleMania with The Undertaker

WWE RAW Superstar JD McDonagh expressed his heartfelt admiration for The Undertaker by sharing a backstage photo from WrestleMania XL on his social media account.

In the main event of WrestleMania on Night Two, Cody Rhodes went against Roman Reigns inside the squared circle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match was contested under 'Bloodline Rules' where The Phenom's appearance left the WWE Universe totally stunned. The Undertaker appeared behind The Rock and delivered his legendary chokeslam. This massive twist occurred in the closing stages of the bout. Rhodes finally came out victorious in the title match and ended Roman's run.

McDonagh, a member of The Judgment Day stable, took to his social media account to pay his heartfelt regard to The Phenom. The superstar penned down how great it was to come across the legendary wrestler.

"Brushing with Greatness. (emoji) #WrestleManiaXL. Paying my respect to The Deadman."

Check out McDonagh's Twitter post below:

The Undertaker opened up about a hearbreaking incident in his WWE career

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker opened up in a podcast about how he handled the tragic incident of Owen Hart's passing.

In 1999, at the Over the Edge pay-per-view event, the legendary Owen Hart tragically lost his life. He was fatally injured while attempting a challenging stunt, resulting in a fall from a height of 78 feet. In a Q&A on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Deadman asserted how tough the moment was for him.

"Although we'd already been told, it was kind of like you still didn't believe it. When we came back, we were hoping that something miraculous had happened and it wasn't true. It was such a tough night. Hindsight being 20-20 [we should have stopped the show], but you also have an arena full of people too."

It would be interesting to see whether WWE has charted out any more appearances of The Undertaker in the near future.

