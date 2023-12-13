Brutal backstage brawl sets up massive WWE match involving 7 stars!

A brutal backstage set up a massive WWE match tonight at a show.

WWE NXT Deadline took place this past weekend and was a massive success. The show kicked off with CM Punk and Shawn Michaels and only got better from there. The show featured two Iron Survivor Challenge Matches - one for the men and one for the women.

The Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match was won by Trick Williams after he picked up four pinfalls in the final couple of minutes of the match. The Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match was won by Blair Davenport. Following the match, Fallon Henley and Josh Briggs were disappointed backstage when Brooks Jensen tried to cheer them up.

They were interrupted by Meta-Four who mocked them. After a brief exchange of words, a backstage brawl broke out, which set up a match on tonight's episode of WWE NXT. Both teams brawled with each other at the beginning of the match. However, order was quickly maintained.

Both teams put on a good showing. During the match, Tiffany Stratton came out and brawled to the back with Fallon Henley. In the end, it was Josh Briggs who picked up the win for his team.

It remains to be seen whether the rivalry between these two teams will be squashed after this match or continue on NXT.

