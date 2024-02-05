Brutal WWE title match ends controversially; fans count to 10 before referee starts his 3 count

A brutal WWE title match ended in a controversial finish at NXT Vengeance Day.

One of the most highly anticipated matches of NXT Vengeance Day saw NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov defend his title against Trick Williams. Trick has been one of the most popular stars in NXT in recent months.

He has been on a meteoric rise, and the fans have also rallied behind him. Williams earned a WWE NXT Championship after he won the Iron Survivor Challenge match at Deadline.

The match was initially set to take place at New Year's Evil. However, an injury to Ilja Dragunov postponed the match. Dragunov was willing to offer Trick his match at NXT Vengeance Day.

Both men put on an absolutely incredible match at the show. Trick brought the fight to Dragunov and showed that he belonged in the main event. During the bout, Carmelo Hayes tried to attack Dragunov but got shoved into Williams.

Later on in the match, Williams accidentally shoved the referee into Hayes, who was on the apron. Trick then hit the Trick knee and went for the cover, but the referee was knocked out. The audience counted to ten before a new referee came out to count the pinfall. But Ilja Dragunov kicked out. In the end, Dragunov hit the Torpedo Moscow and got the pinfall victory over Williams.

With this win, Ilja Dragunov's dominating run as champion continues. It remains to be seen if anyone can beat him for the title.

