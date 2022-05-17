“It’s too horrible to even think of" - Brutus Beefcake remembers WWF legends

WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake recalls working with several WWE Legends.

Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake might not have had the best run in WWE, but it was memorable. One half of The Dream Team often teamed up with Hogan and worked alongside The Hulkster on several shows.

After Hogan moved to WCW, Beefcake followed him. However, it didn't go as smoothly as his run with WWE. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., The Barber opened up on missing his late friends from the industry:

“Well, I really wish that more of the guys who were in that match would still be with us today, you know? Macho Man, Tiny Lister, Zeus gone, Miss Elizabeth gone, there’s just so many,” he said. “It’s too horrible to even think of, all my friends, all gone. That being a PPV, we take an actor, Tiny Lister, into the ring for a live PPV, not once but twice, and have tremendously exciting matches with the guy.” [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Brutus Beefcake @brutusbeefcake_ No Matter What -I always wish my Brother a Happy Birthday! Where ever you are - I’m with you in spirit! Happy Birthday Terry! #friendstiltheend No Matter What -I always wish my Brother a Happy Birthday! Where ever you are - I’m with you in spirit! Happy Birthday Terry! #friendstiltheend https://t.co/w6kqTLB3Af

Beefcake might not have won major singles titles, but he has made a mark in the world of professional wrestling. The highlight of his career was teaming up with Hogan and main eventing SummerSlam in 1989.

Brutus Beefcake talks about working with Zeus

Brutus Beefcake was one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster during the 80's. After WrestleMania III, The Dream Team ended and Brutus began his singles run. He later became a close friend of Hulk Hogan and worked around The Hulkster for the better part of his career.

Brutus Beefcake and Hulk Hogan were involved in a celebrity match with Zeus and Randy Savage at the hottest show of the summer. In a recent interview, Beefcake talked about working with Zeus in a tag team match and how they laid the foundation for celebrity matches:

“What a talented super nice guy, it breaks my heart to think he’s not with us anymore,” he said. “Something that has never been done since we did it, was the first then, and nobody has come close to doing that since. We were definitely innovators and not imitators.” [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Lee Gann @lee3gann Thank you @brutusbeefcake_ for signing my cards and thank you for the card and figure!! Thank you @brutusbeefcake_ for signing my cards and thank you for the card and figure!! https://t.co/aQ0cJvtC3K

The main event of SummerSlam 1989 was the beginning of celebrity matches in WWE for generations to come. Brutus Beefcake is currently signed with WWE on a legends contract.

Do you think Brutus Beefcake should return to WWE as a manager? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

Edited by Ken Norris