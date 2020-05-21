Bubba Ray Dudley compares AEW's Marko Stunt to former WWE Superstar

Don't say that Marko Stunt isn't over (Pic Source: AEW)

Small but over. Skinny but impactful. There are so many ways to describe AEW's Marko Stunt as he has elicited many responses, good and bad, but that hasn't stopped the insane crowd's reactions to his appearances. Former WWE Superstar Bubba Ray Dudley believed that to be the case during his interview with Chris Van Vliet, and he went one step further by comparing him to an old partner of his.

Marko Stunt is AEW's Spike Dudley

During their discussion, Vliet believed that some of the attraction behind AEW is nostalgia. Bubba Ray Dudley spoke of the ECW dynamic, and Vliet reiterated that wrestling fans saw a lot of themselves in ECW. Bubba Ray said that the same dynamic exists within AEW or more appropriately that AEW is like ECW. He also said:

"Look at Marko Stunt. AEW fanbase loves Marko. There's your Spike. You know, the AEW guys or some of the WWE guys who need it to flourish or maybe guys and gals that weren't given an opportunity. So, they are doing something very fun in the wrestling business and the word fun is so key because I believe it is what wrestling fans need. They need to have fun!"

You can watch the segment at 26:30 in the video below

WWE fans will remember the "pint-sized" member of the Dudley Boyz as crowds loved his everyman character and charm. Perhaps, Bubba has a point. Is Marko Stunt like Spike Dudley? Perhaps, that is a chapter yet to be written.

If quotes from this article are used, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.