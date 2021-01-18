Bubba Ray Dudley compares the products of NXT and AEW

Bubba Ray Dudley recently compared AEW and NXT's products to each other and believes that the latter has the edge, as it's more polished. This is compared to AEW's, which he says is far more "indie-rific."

Bubba Ray Dudley is a former professional wrestler known for his time with ECW, WWE, and TNA. He is an eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion along with his good friend D-Von Dudley as part of the famous Dudley Boyz.

The duo were inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame as part of its 2018 class following one of the most successful tag team careers in pro-wrestling history.

Speaking on his Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley shared his thoughts on WWE NXT's product. He believes the product is very clean, tight, and polished compared to that of AEW, where he says it is easier to spot glaring issues.

"When I watch NXT, I don’t see glaring issues, like I see maybe with AEW. But the work in the ring is solid, it’s tight [in NXT]. Nine times out of 10, It makes psychological sense. The physicality is there. A lot of times,You watch AEW and you know, guys and girls are missing stuff. It can get a little indie-rific at times, whereas the NXT product is a lot more polished and the work rate is extremely tight."

Both NXT and AEW air episodes on Wednesday and both promotions are locking horns in what has been called the Wednesday Night Wars. It does not come as much of a surprise that NXT comes across better than AEW, considering it has been in the business longer, and it also has the financial backing of WWE.

Bubba Ray Dudley's wrestling career

Bubba Ray Dudley had one of the most successful professional wrestling careers. He has worked with several promotions, including ECW, TNA, and WWE. He has found success both as a singles star and part of the world-renowned tag team, The Dudley Boyz.

He was a 10-time WWE Hardcore Champion and a two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He has also held 19 tag titles across three promotions, making him one of the most, if not the most successful tag-team wrestler of all-time.

