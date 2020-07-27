A few days ago, former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole made headlines because of his sudden outburst of rage on Pat McAfee's radio show. On the show, McAfee spoke about the Undisputed Era and took a shot at Adam Cole for his size. Adam Cole couldn't handle the insult, pushing his mic away and swearing into the host's face. Bubba Ray has a unique take on the incident and explains how WWE may interpret the situation.

Bubba Ray's thoughts on the Adam Cole situation

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bubba Ray and Mark Henry broke down the entire scene. According to Henry, Adam Cole's altercation with Pat McAfee on the show wasn't a work but may be capitalized on by the WWE in the future.

Bubba Ray had a different perspective and believed that WWE may be mad at Adam Cole or may even turn around and point the finger at Pat McAfee.

“I think he caught Cole on the right day and pushed enough of the right buttons to get the desired response. If you’re a WWE superstar, as you are, as I was, is that behavior that is acceptable by the WWE? And then the WWE can turn around and go, ‘You know something Pat? We’ve been really good to you, we’ve allowed you to announce on our shows. We have a great relationship with you. Things have always been wonderful. You’re not a part of our world but we have welcomed you into our world. Why did you even feel the need to throw any digs at Adam Cole?’ There’s a lot of different ways to look at this. You know Adam Cole is a big part of the NXT roster. You know that people bust his chops for his size. Why would you do that?” (h/t 411Mania.com)

Bubba Ray has been in the business long enough to know the ins and outs. But you never know what WWE is working towards even before or after the incident.

Adam Cole in WWE

Adam Cole is an integral part of the WWE and is the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history. His reign came to an end when he lost the Title to Keith Lee on night two of the Great American Bash.