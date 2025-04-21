Buddy Matthews gives Rhea Ripley a new nickname after her loss at WrestleMania 41; has an immediate reaction

Buddy Matthews has reacted after Rhea Ripley's match at WrestleMania 41. The Eradicator's husband gave her a new nickname after her incredible effort against Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair.

Ad

Ripley, Belair, and Sky went back and forth in the opening match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 41. Sky walked in as the champion and successfully retained her title after pinning Belair. During the match's closing moments, Sky hit her signature moonsault from the top rope after Belair hit the K.O.D. on Ripley.

Ad

Trending

On X, Matthews called Rhea Ripley "Mrs. WrestleMania" after her valiant performance in the Triple Threat Women's World Championship match.

"@RheaRipley_WWE is MRS. WRESTLEMANIA!" wrote Matthews.

Check out Matthews' post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Weeks before WrestleMania 41, Rhea Ripley lost the WWE Women's World Championship to Iyo Sky. She had earned herself a rematch for the title with Bianca Belair as the special guest referee. Unfortunately for The Eradicator, she was unsuccessful in regaining the title on Monday night and found herself in a Triple Threat situation on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Despite the loss for Ripley, she wasn't pinned in the outcome of the contest and could challenge for the title once again. WWE's plans for Ripley could be revealed on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.