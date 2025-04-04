Buddy Matthews has an interesting reaction to viral Rhea Ripley video

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is one of the most followed superstars in WWE. Ripley's dominance in the squared circle has earned her many fans.

Recently, the Aussie uploaded a video that caught the attention of ex-WWE star Buddy Matthews. For those unaware, Ripley and Matthews got married last year. The couple began dating in 2022, a year after Matthews was released from WWE.

Recently, Rhea Ripley uploaded a video on her Instagram in which she was seen working out. This video by Ripley drew reactions across the WWE Universe, but the most notable reaction came from her husband Buddy Matthews. He wrote:

"Real life she-hulk! Whoever put a ring on you is a true winner of life!! Your smoking!! 🔥🔥🔥💪💪💪"

Check Ripley's video and Budy Matthews' reaction to it below:

Screenshot of Matthew's comment. (Image credits: Instagram)

Rhea Ripley failed to get a spot on the WWE WrestleMania 41 card

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley faced IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. The winner of this match would defend the Women's World Title against the Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. This was Ripley's chance of getting herself placed on the card for The Show of Shows.

However, the 28-year-old failed to do so. Ripley performed really well and even came close to winning the match. But special guest referee Bianca Belair disqualified both Ripley and SKY after getting attacked on multiple occasions. This led to Belair calling off the match due to Double Disqualification.

The result also meant that Ripley did not succeed in earning a place for herself on the WrestleMania 41 card. It will be interesting to see if The Eradicator can convince RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and make the match between Sky and Belair a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41.

