Buddy Matthews sends subtle message about real-life wife and WWE star Rhea Ripley ahead of AEW All In 2024

Buddy Matthews recently took to social media to send a message ahead of AEW All In 2024. The former WWE star also made a subtle reference to his real-life wife Rhea Ripley.

Matthews was formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE. He signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion in 2013 and started performing in the company's developmental brand, NXT. Before leaving the Triple H-led promotion in June 2021, the 35-year-old won several titles, including the Cruiserweight Championship, and the RAW and NXT Tag Team Championships.

Buddy Matthews now performs in All Elite Wrestling, where he has already won the AEW World Trios Championship, alongside Brody King and Malakai Black. The House of Black is now set to compete at AEW All In 2024 for the aforementioned title in a London Ladders Match.

The 35-year-old recently took to Instagram to send a message ahead of AEW All In 2024. In the caption, Matthews subtly referenced his real-life wife Rhea Ripley by writing "We Rise," which some felt was similar to her famous Judgment Day catchphrase, "All Rise."

"Wembley…. We Rise, We Recapture, We Rock you!" he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

WWE star Rhea Ripley talked about her relationship with Buddy Matthews

During an interview with Denise Salcedo ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2024, Rhea Ripley was asked about what had changed between her and Buddy Matthews after they got married.

The Eradicator mentioned that not much had changed between them. She also said that they felt a stronger bond after tying the knot.

"So, not much has changed. We were pretty much married before the actual wedding. The only thing that has really changed is a feeling inside. It's a hard feeling to describe but it's a special connection that you have with that person, and he's the same. He's like, 'I feel safe. I feel genuinely like you love me and we're together and this is our forever,' so there's that, which is nice," said Ripley.

Many fans want Buddy Matthews to return to the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see what the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion has planned for his future.

