Buddy Matthews confirmed to make his NJPW debut in a huge match against former IWGP Heavyweight Champion

Kazuchika Okada is set to face Buddy Matthews at NJPW Battle in the Valley in the US. Following his big win at NJPW's recent Power Struggle event, The Rainmaker called Matthews out for a match.

The former WWE Superstar will face Okada in what will be Matthews' debut match for New Japan Pro Wrestling. A few weeks ago, NJPW aired an incredible promo to hype up the debut of Buddy Matthews. Shortly afterward, the former WWE star himself took to Twitter to hint towards a match against Okada.

As things turned out, a match between the two was eventually confirmed, as Okada is set to make his way to the US for the first time in years:

NJPW's Battle in the Valley will feature a handful of other matches including Buddy Matthews vs. Kazuchika Okada

In addition to Buddy Matthews vs. Kazuchika Okada, NJPW's Battle in the Valley will feature Jay White defending his NEVER Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii. Will Ospreay will face Ren Narita in a singles match, as well.

IMPACT Wrestling Champion Moose will also be in action against Juice Robinson. The United Empire's Jeff Cobb and TJP will team up for a match against Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors.

Here's the full match card for NJPW Battle in the Valley:

NEVER Openweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews

Will Ospreay vs. Ren Narita

Juice Robinson vs. Moose

Jeff Cobb & TJP vs. Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors

Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson vs. Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Alex Coughlin & Alex Zayne

Brody King & Chris Dickinson vs. Bateman & Misterioso

Josh Alexander vs. Yuya Uemura

NJPW has already lined up quite the stacked card for Battle in the Valley. The show will air on NJPW World and will go head-to-head against AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view.

