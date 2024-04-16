Buddy Matthews, Triple H, CM Punk, and others send messages to Rhea Ripley after she vacates belt on WWE RAW

Several big names have reacted to WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's heartbreaking moment on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

After an incredible 380-day Women's World Championship reign, Mami has vacated her belt due to an injury. She suffered the injury after Liv Morgan attacked her backstage on RAW last week.

Rhea Ripley has received several heartfelt messages from fellow wrestlers on social media following the RAW segment. Check out some of those reactions below:

Reactions to Rhea Ripley vacating her title belt (via X/Twitter)

Liv Morgan seemed beyond happy over her actions targeting Ripley on RAW last week. She posted a bunch of tweets during RAW, expressing her joy over Ripley's injury.

Mami and Morgan go way back and were the best of friends at one time. It all changed when The Nightmare turned against Morgan two years ago and later joined The Judgment Day. Morgan viciously attacked Ripley backstage on RAW last week and left her seething in anger.

Many fans are calling for Liv Morgan to be made the new Women's World Champion. The 29-year-old star is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and won the belt by defeating Ronda Rousey a couple of years ago. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for the talented performer.

