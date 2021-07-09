"I didn't answer" - Buddy Murphy reveals his reaction to WWE's phone call about firing him

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has revealed what happened when he received a phone call from WWE informing him of his release, stating that he didn't actually answer the phone to begin with.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful, Buddy Murphy was asked about the day he received the phone call and how he felt about receiving it and his response was as follows:

"When I got the call, it's funny, I had a feeling. I was actually on my way to the Performance Center because I had to go and get something printed out. My phone rings and it says 'WWE Inc'. It was kind of like I knew, so I didn't answer. I went in and got my things printed because I obviously knew it was coming because I had put across that I was unhappy."

Buddy Murphy added that he had made it very clear that he wasn't happy, and that he wanted more than he was currently being given in terms of storylines and the spotlight before speaking in detail about what happened after he didn't initially answer the WWE phone call:

"So I got the things printed off, gave them a callback and they informed me that they were releasing me. I had always heard rumblings that once that day comes, and it comes for everyone, you know it, everyone's going to get that call one day, but they always say that this weight gets lifted off your shoulders."

Buddy Murphy concluded his answer by comparing people saying that leaving WWE is like having weight lifted from your shoulders to people saying that the feeling of having your first child is indescribable and he says that people were right on both occasions.

Does Buddy Murphy have a 90-day or 30-day non-compete clause?

In @WWE_Murphy's first post-WWE interview, he reveals that WWE actually thought his non-compete was only 30 days, and called him in a panic to fix it.



Full 80 minute interview & article: https://t.co/eK9Ttg85CW pic.twitter.com/7NJjYrPeTy — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 8, 2021

With Aleister Black showing up at AEW this week due to a clerical error in his contract. WWE did not change his non-compete clause from thirty days to ninety days, when he was called up to the main roster. There has been some speculation that Buddy Murphy's might be the same.

However, the Best Kept Secret informed Sean Ross Sapp that his contract was already on ninety days, but that interestingly WWE offered to allow him to extend it to ninety if it was thirty.

Do you think WWE should have released Buddy Murphy? Let us know in the comments section below!

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Arjun