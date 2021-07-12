Buddy Murphy reveals why he "hated" wrestling in NXT

Former WWE star Buddy Murphy has opened up about his WWE career and why he disliked wrestling in WWE NXT.

Murphy stated that he wasn't being used much in NXT, while he and Wesley Blake were promised things that eventually didn't happen in the Black and Gold brand.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Buddy Murphy discussed his time in 205 Live, a phase when he lost a lot of weight. He also spoke about not enjoying his time in NXT.

"I hated wrestling in NXT. Once the tag team broke up, I wasn't doing anything. I was off TV for a long time. We were promised stuff, like me and Blake (Wesley Blake) we were going to get this thing, that never happened. Then when we finally got our match together it was 30 seconds. Samoa Joe wiped us out and we were never seen on TV again. So then I'm doing live events and sometimes booked and not booked. Then I'm wrestling guys that were 7-foot tall, (who) don't really know what they're doing," said Murphy.

Buddy Murphy in WWE NXT

Buddy Murphy signed with WWE in 2013 and made his in-ring debut in the same year on NXT. The following year, he and Blake were paired together on the Black and Gold brand.

The duo won the NXT Tag Team title in 2015 and held the belt for over 200 days before losing to The Vaudevillains.

Murphy then moved to 205 Live, WWE's Cruiserweight division, in 2018 and went on to win the main title there. He was released by WWE earlier this year as part of COVID-19 budget cuts.

